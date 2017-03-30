Russell Crowe Claps Back at Howard Stern for Reportedly Body Shaming Him

Don't mess with Russell Crowe.

The 52-year-old actor hilariously fought back on Twitter against those attempting to body shame him, after pictures emerged of him last weekend in Sydney, Australia, in which he appears to have put on some weight.

After a Twitter user told him that Howard Stern poked fun at his weight, the Gladiator star had the perfect response.

"I can bench press young Howard ... he cannot say the same ..." the Oscar winner replied.

I can bench press young Howard ... he cannot say the same ... https://t.co/5fPEoc1c2Z — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 28, 2017

Crowe recently teamed up with Tom Cruise for a new adaptation of The Mummy, and in December, Cruise gushed to ET about working with the Australian actor.

"He is incredible in it," Cruise said. "He's such a fine actor and I just had a lot of fun watching him develop that character. And we had some great scenes together -- a really great fight scene between the two of us, and it was a blast doing."

