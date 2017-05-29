Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Are the Cutest Couple at Cannes Closing Ceremony

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix made their love known during the closing ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

While Mara, 30, and Phoenix, 42, have never publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, it was clear the celebrated thespians -- who co-star in the upcoming drama Mary Magdalene -- have a super sweet connection.

PHOTOS: They Dated?! Surprising Celebrity Hookups

The pair sat beside each other during the star-studded closing ceremony, and were seen sweetly hugging as the event began.



Getty Images

Phoenix was also seen placing his hand on Mara's leg as it was announced that he'd won the award for Best Actor for Lynne Ramsay's thriller You Were Never Really Here.



ETONLINE

WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Growing Up in the Children of God Cult

The pair embraced as Phoenix reacted with legitimate surprise after being named the winner of the coveted award.



Getty Images

Mara was a vision in white, rocking an angelic, bead-embellished Dior gown with three-quart sleeves and a collar, while Phoenix rocked a crisp tuxedo that he paired with black converse sneakers.

The actor apologized for his less-than-formal footwear as he took to the stage to accept his award from actress and Cannes jury member Jessica Chastain, explaining that the win was "totally unexpected."