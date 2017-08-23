Robert Downey Jr. Confirms Gwyneth Paltrow Will Appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War' -- See the Pic!

Jon Favreau will also reprise his role as Tony Stark's bodyguard and friend Happy Hogan.

The Stark team's back together!

Robert Downey Jr. gave Iron Man fans the best surprise on Instagram on Tuesday, confirming that Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau will be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War.

"Infinity Trinity ... #infinitywar 📸and street cred @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee," the 52-year-old actor wrote alongside a pic with Paltrow and Favreau in costume on the set of the Marvel film at Piedmonth Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paltrow starred as Stark Industries CEO and Tony Stark's girlfriend, Pepper Potts, in the first three Iron Man movies and Avengers. She was absent in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Caption America: Civil War, but popped up for a special cameo in this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Meanwhile, Favreau has played Stark's bodyguard and friend Happy Hogan since the start of the MCU. Aside from directing Iron Man and Iron Man 2, the actor appeared in the three standalone films and also had a role in Homecoming.

Downey Jr. has recently been sharing behind-the-scenes pics from the set of the team-up film, including some with Josh Brolin, who portrays villain Thanos, and the cast with Marvel legend Stan Lee.

This week, Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, was spotted with a massive tattoo on her back while on the Avengers set.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4, 2018.

