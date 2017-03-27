Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary With Sweet Message to ‘Wonderful’ Husband Jim Toth

An anniversary in paradise! Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Jim Toth, and the Big Little Lies star took to Twitter to share her love and appreciation.

"6 years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man," the Oscar winner captioned a photo of her and her husband standing on a tropical beach and staring out over the crystal blue waters at a sunset dipping down on the horizon.

"He makes me laugh daily & supports me in all I do," she continued. "Happy anniversary, JT!"

The actress began dating Toth, a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency where Witherspoon is represented, in early 2010, and the couple got engaged in December of the same year.

The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at a ceremony in Ojai, California, at a sprawling estate the actress owned at the time. The couple welcomed son Tennessee, their first child together, in September 2012.

Witherspoon is also the mother to a 13-year-old son, Deacon, and 17-year-old daughter, Ava, from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Philippe, which came to an end in 2007.

The Wild star recently celebrated another anniversary of sorts -- her birthday! Witherspoon turned 41 on Wednesday and spent her big day hanging out with her kids. She took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot with Deacon and her lookalike daughter. Check out the video below to see more.

