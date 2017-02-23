‘Quantico’ Star Jake McLaughlin Welcomes Baby No. 4

Congratulations to Jake McLaughlin!

The Quantico star and his wife, Stephanie, have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby girl named Freya.

McLaughlin's co-star, Priyanka Chopra, was quick to congratulate the couple on Twitter, alongside a sweet photo of Stephanie with all four of their kids.

"Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan," Chopra wrote on Thursday.

Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family..Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan pic.twitter.com/kxbYXrV9gj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2017

Freya joins the couple's three older children -- Rowen, Reagan and Logan.

ET spoke with Chopra last month at the People's Choice Awards, where she dished on her own time in the hospital -- under much less exciting circumstances. The 34-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a minor on-set injury just days earlier.

"I was doing stunts and it was raining that night -- or snowing, or whatever -- in New York, and I was wearing rubber boots," she shared. "I've done so many stunts before and I never got hurt, but I slipped on a wet road while I was saving someone else -- another co-actor of mine -- and I hit my head on the bumper of the car and the road."

