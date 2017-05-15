Powers Boothe, Emmy-Winning Character Actor, Dies at 68

Powers Boothe, an Emmy-winning character actor whose credits included “Nashville,” “The Avengers” and “Deadwood,” died Sunday at age 68.

In a statement, the actor’s longtime publicist Karen Samfillipo told TheWrap:

Powers died in his sleep this morning of natural causes. There will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

Boothe had dozens of roles in film and television through a career that stretched back to 1980. He won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones in “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones” in 1980.

And he famously showed up in person to accept the award in person despite a Screen Actors Guild strike that year that prompted most actors to boycott the ceremony. “This is either the most courageous moment of my career or the stupidest,” he said at the podium, according to TIME.

Among his recent roles, Boothe appeared in the 2012 miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys” as Judge Valentine “Wall” Hatfield and played Lamar Wyatt on the ABC show “Nashville.”

He also appeared as Senator Roark in Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s “Sin City” franchise and played industrialist Gideon Malick in “The Avengers” — then reprised the role on ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.”

Boothe was born on a farm in Snyder, Texas, the son of a rancher. He was married to Pam Cole with whom he had two children, Parisse and Preston.

The late actor’s friend Beau Bridges mourned the loss over Twitter.





It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband. — Beau Bridges (@MrBeauBridges) May 14, 2017









