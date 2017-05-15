‘Aquaman’: ‘Power Rangers’ Star Ludi Lin Joins Jason Momoa In DC Comics Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Chinese actor Ludi Lin, who recently starred as the Black Ranger in Liongate’s Power Rangers reboot, has landed the role of Murk in Warner Bros’ James Wan-directed DC superhero film Aquaman. Jason Momoa is starring in the film, which WB recently pushed back from its original release date in October to December 21, 2018.

In the comics, Murk is the leader of the front-line army of Atlantis known as the Men-of-War and Aquaman’s trusted ally. Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, and Temuera Morrison co-star.

The role marks the first major casting for the up-and-comer Lin since Power Rangers, which bowed in theaters March and had a solid weekend opening of $40.5 million. He’s repped by CAA, Echelon Talent Management and Myman Greenspan.

