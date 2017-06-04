‘Pirates 5’ Crosses $500M WW; Pushes Disney Past $2B International Box Office

Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer’s 5th film in the Pirates franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, has crossed the $500M mark worldwide in its 2nd frame. While the movie saw some wind taken out of its sails overseas with Wonder Woman swooping in this session, there was cannon fodder left in the Johnny Depp-starrer as it added $73.8M in 54 markets at the international box office. The offshore cume is now $386.6M and the global total $501.2M. It’s now the No. 6 release of the year worldwide.

The performance helped pushed The Walt Disney Studios across the $2B mark internationally today. This is the 8th consecutive year the company has hit the milestone and follows on the Studios’ $1B domestic and $3B global milestones last week. The current year-to-date cumes are $1.155B domestic, $2.055B international and $3.21B global. Beauty And The Beast, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have been key contributing factors this year.

Domestically, Pirates 5 added $21.6M in the sophomore session, down 66%. Overseas, it saw a roughly 65% drop. While it fell to No. 2 in China, the cume there is a strong $142.6M after 10 days to become Disney’s 4th biggest film ever in the Middle Kingdom. The weekend was worth $17.3M there.

Despite competition from Warner Bros’ leading lady, the Joachim Rønning/Espen Sandberg-directed Pirates maintained No. 1s in its 2nd outing in 24 markets including Russia. Pirates is also still tops in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain where the Amazon princess has yet to surface. Other notable No. 1s included Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Argentina and Venezuela.

The Europe, Middle East, Africa region was down 46% on last weekend’s opening; Latin America held at -51%; and Asia Pacific is still strong thanks to the booty racked up in China and Russia, where, at $30.5M, the fivequel is the No. 2 live-action Disney film of all time.

At today’s rates and in the same suite of markets, POTC5 is running 22% ahead of Pirates 4 and 29% above Pirates 3. While these films are built for international, competition will increase in the coming weeks as Wonder Woman spreads her wings and with The Mummy unwrapping next frame.

Still, Pirates has an ace up its sleeve with Japan, a key market on the previous films, still on deck for July 1. The Top 5 markets on Pirates 5 thus far are China ($142.6M), Russia ($30.5M), Korea ($17.9M), the UK ($16.7M) and France ($15.2M).

The next major Disney releases will be Pixar’s Cars 3, followed by Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

