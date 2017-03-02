Peter Dinklage and Wife Erica Schmidt Expecting Second Child!

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt, are getting ready to become parents of two!

Schmidt is pregnant with their second child together, the couple confirmed to People on Wednesday. The pair attended the opening night of The New Group's new play, All the Fine Boys -- which Schmidt wrote and directed -- in New York City, and she cradled her baby bump as they posed for pics.



Clearly, the play's cast -- including actress Abigail Breslin -- also couldn't be happier about the good news.



Dinklage, 47, has been married to Schmidt since 2011. The two have a 5-year-old daughter, whose name they've never revealed publicly.

This past November, Dinklage hilariously crashed his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke's set tour during ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the hit HBO show's sixth season.

