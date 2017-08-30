Oscars: Fox Plans Big Best Picture Push For ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’; Peter Chernin Says The Time Has Come

EXCLUSIVE: With the six-month-long awards season kicking off today in Venice with the already critically well-received Downsizing (which now heads to Telluride and Toronto along with countless other hopefuls debuting in the fall/holiday corridor so friendly to Oscar contenders), there is one major studio determined to make sure everyone knows their summer blockbuster will also be going for the gold– and they aren’t about to let you forget it.

20th Century Fox will be launching a major effort to land nominations for their July release War For The Planet Of The Apes like no campaign ever before in the half-century since the studio has been producing these movies — beginning in 1968, when the original Planet Of The Apes received a special Oscar for makeup achievement as well as nominations for Costumes and Music Score. Since then, apart from scattered visual effects and makeup nominations, the various sequels and reboots in the Apes universe have been largely ignored by Oscar, despite the studio’s efforts to raise its awards cred, particularly with the most recent trilogy of films that have ended with the current War. That includes past campaigns to land star Andy Serkis, who plays the leader Caesar in a stunningly realized motion capture performance, recognition from the actors branch, but to no avail.

This year they will be taking that further, hoping to land a nomination or award from a critics group or even SAG to get things rolling — and perhaps a concerted effort to get Serkis a special award. But that is just the beginning, as 20th will also target several crafts categories (production design, cinematography, costumes, music, sound, visual effects, makeup, etc.) to try and build a firewall within the Academy for the ultimate Best Picture nomination. With a heavy influx of new members from around the world, there will also be emphasis on the strong international appeal of the film, as well as the fact that it is the finale of Caesar and this critically acclaimed trilogy — the last two directed by Matt Reeves, who will also get a push in the directing and adapted screenplay categories (Reeves co-wrote with Mark Bomback).

In every way Fox will be launching a campaign to “make it about the movie,” as one person associated with the film has told me, and they have also hired a couple of top awards consultants to concentrate on efforts in just getting the film seen by members. They feel, based on response since its opening July 14, that the movie itself will take care of the rest. Of course it doesn’t hurt that Jane Goodall, renowned for her landmark work with chimpanzees, has enthusiastically endorsed the film, and her quotes will be prominently featured in campaign ads.

Peter Chernin, the former Fox chief and a producer of War For The Planet Of The Apes (as well as the first two films in the recent trilogy), says the time has come for serious recognition. “I’m incredibly proud of this movie, and I do believe that on almost any level of storytelling, character development, narrative thrusts, or epic-ness, this is an extraordinary movie,” he told me in a phone conversation this week. “In the past people probably have tended to sort of genre-ize it and sort of look at it, well, as if it is a genre movie and not take it as seriously as they should, and I think that you know our view is that this movie deserves serious consideration. Certainly it’s been made with a level of ambition, care, and attention that’s as meaningful as anything I’ve ever worked on.”

Chernin in fact was personally in the Best Picture race just last year with Fox’s Hidden Figures, and he notes that traditionally the majors have been able to get one or two genre movies into consideration (most recently in 2015, when Mad Max: Fury Road won six Oscars and received 10 nominations including Best Picture and Director). “I think if we can get to that stage, I think we’ve got a good shot, because I think that on a filmmaking basis this is, in my opinion, you know, as impressive as anything that’s come out this year,” he said, adding that if [voters] decide they are going to discount big movies, or studio movies, there’s not a hell of a lot he can do about it.

