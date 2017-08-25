Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi End Their Engagement

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, the duo that got engaged on the most recent season of The Bachelor, have ended their engagement. In a statement to E! News, the Bachelor couple announced their split.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the statement reads. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

As of late July, the couple was still together, although Nick Viall told reporters that it's "important to take things slow." Grimaldi, who was 29 when Viall's Bachelor season started, moved from her native Montreal to Los Angeles to be with the reality television star. (Viall is now also a entrepreneur. He started a mail order business called "The Polished Gent," which sells men's grooming products.) Grimaldi was also recently announced as the host of a Facebook Live beauty series called freeSTYLE.

In June, Viall, 36, admitted that relationships within Bachelor Nation can be difficult — a confusing statement, given that the franchise is meant to sow love.

"Being a part of the Bachelor world and dating in the real world, it's… relationships are hard. And a lot of relationships, unfortunately, don't work out," he told E! News.

He continued, "Some relationships, if you're lucky, do. And that's the same outside of the Bachelor world and that's the same in the Bachelor world. Ben and Lauren, we had a chance to hang out with a little bit. They're great people, and I know they both gave it their all in that relationship."

Viall is referencing Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, another Bachelor couple. They broke up in May of 2017.

Read These Stories Next:

The Viral Words You Need To Know

The Problematic SATC Scene No One Talks About

Every Time A TV Character's Death Just About Killed You

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Kylie Jenner Just Posed For Her First “Super Nude Shoot”

Did Nicki Minaj Just React To Taylor Swift's New Song?

J.K. Rowling Begs Harry Potter Fans To Stop This Terrible Trend