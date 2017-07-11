Netflix Sets October 27 Premiere For ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix has released a new poster and firmed an October 27 air date for the second season of its critically lauded series Stranger Things. It has also slightly expanded the mythology. Here’s the Season 2 plot description: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

The poster was accompanied by the following chronology:

1953, date unknown – MKUltra comes to Hawkins and begins experimentation

1979 – Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins

1983, November 6 – The vanishing of Will Byers

1983, November 8 – The vanishing of Barbara Holland

2016, July 15 – Part 1

2017, October 27 – Part 2

Stranger Things also will make an appearance at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Panelists are still TBA, but we do know Chief Hopper himself, David Harbour, will be there.

