‘Narcos’ Trailer: Season 3 Swaps Out One Drug Kingpin for Four More

The real-life figure that powered the first two seasons of “Narcos” may be gone, but it looks like the crime drama is already well on its way to another target.

Netflix released its first full look at Season 3 of the DEA-centered period show, which starts Pedro Pascal as Javier Peña, an agent who’s on to his next major investigation. This season, Peña has his sights set on the Cali Cartel, headed by a quartet of powerful ringleaders.

A departure from the pursuits of Pablo Escobar that highlighted Seasons 1 and 2, this trailer hints that Peña won’t be alone in this new fight. Standing up the cartel’s involvement in local law enforcement and national politics will mean getting help from both U.S. and Colombian task forces.

The network just had a big hit with another dark crime series, Jason Bateman’s “Ozark.” Co-starring Laura Linney, the first season focused on the unintended (and inevitable) consequences of money laundering, especially on the fabric of a family. For fans looking for more before Season 2 of that show becomes a reality, this seems like an ideal fix until then.

Pascal’s fellow “Narcos” Season 3 cast members also include Kerry Bishé, Michael Stahl-David, Damián Alcázar, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Hélmer Herrera, and Matt Whelan.

Watch the trailer below:

“Narcos” Season 3 premieres September 1 on Netflix.

