‘Mummy’ Leads Overseas; ‘Wonder Woman’ Cuffs $573M+ WW; ‘Cars’, ‘Despicable Me’ 3s Hit International Box Office

UPDATE, WRITETHRU: There were multiple moving parts at this weekend’s international box office, including the debut of two animated threequels (Cars 3 & Despicable Me 3) and the return of The Mummy — leading in its sophomore offshore frame and nearing $300M global. Wonder Woman, meanwhile, is close to lassoing $300M overseas and has soared to $573.5M in worldwide grosses.
Looking at the new pics first, Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 opened to $21.1M in 23 markets as part of a staggered release. With domestic also off the starting block, the early worldwide cume is $74.7M. The overseas debut in the same markets and at today’s exchange rates, puts C3 9% ahead of Cars 2, 29% ahead of Cars, and 9% behind Monsters University. Lightning McQueen will continue to rev up on foreign speedways throughout the summer and fall.
Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 took advantage of local holidays to debut early in five markets, making $9.8M at 682 dates. Notably in Australia, it bowed No. 1, at 17% bigger than Despicable Me 2 and 2% under Minions.
Turning back to Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy, which got buried last weekend domestically, it maintained the No. 1 spot overseas with $50M in 68 markets to bring the offshore total to $236.8M. Globally, its $294M will push past $300M this week. It added 5 hubs, opening No. 1 in 3 of them including France. In China, the pic dipped to No. 2 ($81.4M) as Fox’s Alien: Covenant topped box office in the Middle Kingdom on $30M.
Warner Bros/DC’s Wonder Woman continued bringing the girl power in her 3rd frame with another $40.3M in 62 markets for $298.4M to date abroad. The Gal Gadot-starrer has now topped the offshore lifetimes of The Wolverine, Thor and Iron Man. Germany was a new play at No. 1 while the UK and Brazil held the top spot. In China, the Amazon princess landed 3rd with a total to date of $82.7M.
A couple of notes here: Unusually hot weather across parts of Europe, including the UK, France and Germany has had an impact on moviegoing.
And, Transformers: The Last Knight begins offshore (and domestic) rollout on Tuesday this week, hitting China on Friday. It is expected to suck a lot of the air out of international box office.
In milestones this weekend, Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales reached $500M overseas, becoming the No. 3 offshore release of 2017, sitting between The Mouse’s Beauty And The Beast at No. 2 and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 at No. 4. Beauty And The Beast, for its part, crossed $100M in Japan this week.
Breakdowns on the above and more have been updated below.
NEW
Directed by Brian Fee, the 3rd installment in the series that began in 2006 and sequeled in 2011, Cars 3 got off to a running start at the domestic box office. Internationally, it shifted into gear with $21.1M in just 23 markets this frame, taking No. 1s in most. Significantly, those included Russia and Mexico where it crossed the finish line at $4.8M (17% ahead of Finding Dory) and $5.8M (9% ahead of Cars 2), respectively.
India has already surpassed the entire runs of Cars 2, Monsters University, Brave, and Up with an opening weekend estimate of $900K. Albania, Croatia, Turkey and Ukraine recorded the biggest Pixar opening ever.
Looking at the same suite of markets at today’s rates, the opening weekend for Cars 3 is 9% ahead of Cars 2, 29% ahead of Cars and only 9% behind Monsters U. Cars 2 had a more global storyline than the first movie, helping to send those grosses far higher.
Australia and New Zealand open next weekend to take advantage of school holidays and will expand through the summer and fall.
DESPICABLE ME 3
From Illumination and Universal, this threequel hopped on the holidays in five markets giving Gru and his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru a start of $9.8M at 682 dates. Helmed by Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin, this is actually the 4th film in the franchise if we include spin-off Minions. The previous three films have a collective global gross of $2.67B, with each one topping the former’s international performance. Some of the launches this weekend came in below the more recent iterations, although it’s early days with a lot of runway ahead.
The UK and China have typically led markets (although the first movie never opened in the Middle Kingdom). They both open later in the run.
This session in Australia, DM3 was No. 1 with $4.5M at 283 dates. The opening is 17% bigger than DM2 on the same date four years ago and 2% below Minions two years ago. Malaysia opened No. 1 with $1.1M at 134 dates. That’s Illumination’s third-biggest opening behind Minions and DM2. The Philippines debuted No. 1 with $1.9M at 170 dates for the 4th biggest animated opening of all time behind Minions, DM2 and Finding Dory. In Singapore, the film is No. 1 with $1.5M at 30 dates for the top animation start of the year and the second best for Illumination aside from Minions. Thailand was further No. 1 with $865K at 65 dates; 3rd-biggest animated opening of all time behind Minions and Finding Nemo.
The releases continue next weekend with India opening on June 23. The main launch weekend is June 30, when DM3 opens in 46 territories along with North America. China bows July 7.
ROUGH NIGHT
The roughly $55M all-in (with P&A) pic had a rough start in the States with a three-day weekend of only $8.7M and took in about half of that abroad in its 16 markets. The R-rated comedy is led by Scarlett Johansson — who has built an international following as part of the Marvel universe and Luc Besson’s Lucy — and Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters). The Sony film, which bowed in both Australia and Russia this weekend as part of its initial rollout grossed $4M from 2,300+ screens. The studio said that the film opened on par with Trainwreck at current exchange rates. That film ended up with $30.5M in foreign ticket sales.
Rough Night will continue its rollout throughout the summer with Germany coming next on June 30. After that, we’ll see Spain (July 21), Italy (July 27), France (August 2) and the UK (August 25).
HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS
THE MUMMY
With a 65% drop, Universal’s The Mummy added $50.6M (down from the predicted $53M) in 65 overseas markets this frame. This is the 2nd weekend its at No. 1 and has an international cume of $236.8M. The Tom Cruise-starrer will pass $300M global this week; it’s currently at $294M.
There were five new openings this frame including France where it was a fair $3M at 692 dates for No. 1. In Trinidad, the No. 1 $159K start at 18 dates is one of Cruise’s best ever in the Caribbean.
China held to a solid No. 2 with $11.1M for a total $81.1M. That’s almost on par with Wonder Woman which has been out for three frames. The Middle Kingdom has a proclivity towards movies that deal with tomb raiding (see Mojin: The Lost Legend and Time Raiders) which may help explain some of the success there despite low review scores on The Mummy. Particularly interesting is that the team did not travel to the PROC to promote the pic.
Korea is also a big Cruise market and held No. 1 for the 2nd session and a total of $24.1M. Other top cumes are Russia ($13.4M), Brazil and Mexico, ($9.3M), the UK ($7.8M) and Germany ($7.8M). There are two more territories to release: Egypt on June 21 and Japan on July 28.
WONDER WOMAN
Still kicking ass overseas after three frames, WB/DC’s Amazon warrior cuffed $40.3M on roughly 16,390 screens in a total of 62 markets. The running international cume is now $298.4M. The global gross is $573.5M.
The Gal Gadot-starrer has now topped the offshore lifetimes of The Wolverine, Thor and Iron Man. Germany was a new play at No. 1 while the UK and Brazil held the top spot this session.
In China, the princess landed 3rd with a total to date of $82.7M. (On deck in the Middle Kingdom, Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight will suck all air out of the market this week.) Regionally, EMEA dipped 42% and Lat Am by 26%. Asia has put Diana Prince on top of Man Of Steel, Suicide Squad and Guardians 2.
Germany‘s bow of $3.2M came in on par with Man Of Steel, and was well ahead of Marvel comps including The First Avenger and Ant-Man. Holland also joined the charge with $1M (890K euros), including sneaks, on 186 screens. And Norway debuted to $850K (NOK 7.2M), including sneaks, on 240 screens, ranking a clear No. 1 and on par with Logan.
The Top 5 markets are China ($82.7M), Brazil ($23.3M/+16%), the UK ($20.7M), Mexico ($18.9M) and Australia ($15.2M).
ALIEN: COVENANT
Winning the weekend in China, Fox’s Alien: Covenant came in at $29M in 43 total markets ($28.3M from the Middle Kingdom). The China start also included $3M on 403 IMAX screens. The Shanghai Interantional Film Festival is about to unspool three previous Alien films in a special sci-fi section, including Ridley Scott’s original, and that could help boost some interest in the current film. However, there have been reports out of the Middle Kingdom of cuts to Covenant and there is not much time ahead of Transformers 5. In all, the international total is now $140.7M with Japan still to come on September 15.
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES
In its 4th weekend, the Johnny Depp-starrer reached $500.6M at the international box office, making it the 21st Walt Disney Studios film to surpass the milestone. It’s now the No. 3 international release of 2017 (Dis also has No. 2 Beauty And The Beast and No. 4 Guardians 2).
The weekend was good for $19.2M in 54 markets for an overseas cume of $500M and $650.1M worldwide. Looking at the same suite of markets at today’s rates, POTC5 is currently running 12% ahead of Pirates 4 and 30% ahead of Pirates 3.
China still is well in the lead with $169.3M, followed by Russia at $38.5M, Germany with $24.4M, the UK at $22.3M, and Korea‘s $22. Japan has still to dock on July 1.
BAYWATCH
Paramount Pictures’ Baywatch, which stars social media giant Dwayne Johhnson and Zac Efron, grossed $13.2M in 50 international markets, which includes 16 new openings — many of those in Latin America. The international cume now stands at $64.4M. Adding in the domestic market, Baywatch has pumped up to $119.55M globally.
Looking at the new openings around the globe, Mexico took the No. 2 slot this weekend with $2.4M from 733 locales, which marked the biggest opening for a B15-rated comedy and besting The Hangover. The result is also 583% above 22 Jump Street and 54% above Central Intelligence. Brazil opened at No. 3 grossing $1.3M at 419 cinemas, topping those same comps. Spain shoveled in $609K to the overall total from 321 sites.
Peru collected $476K from 92 cinemas for a second place opening at its local box office and the 2nd biggest non-local comedy opening only behind Daddy’s Home. Argentina opened No. 4 grossing $295K at 124 locations and Belgium grabbed $273K at 53 locations, both topping the comps.
Germany, which is in its third week of play, delivered $2M from 628 locations and is now No. 3 in the market. The cume there is $11.8M. The UK has a cume of $10.4M and Australia now totals $6.5M. France releases this week.
MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE
Beauty And The Beast (DIS): $2.2M intl weekend (10 markets); $749.5M intl cume with Japan now at $102.3M
King Arthur: Legend Of the Sword (WB): $1.8M intl weekend (47 markets); $98.3M intl cume
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (DIS): $1.4M intl weekend (30 markets); $469.8M intl cume
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (FOX): $1.2M intl weekend (9 markets); $4.6M intl cume
Everything, Everything (WB): $1.6M intl weekend (24 markets); $4.8M intl cume
The Boss Baby (FOX): $1.1M intl weekend (33 markets); $318.69M intl cume
Snatched (FOX): $734K intl weekend (13 markets); $12M intl cume
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (FOX): $621K intl weekend (15 markets); $9.5M intl cume
My Cousin Rachel (FOX): $560K intl weekend (3 markets); $2.6M intl cume
Gifted (FOX): $533K intl weekend (13 markets); $4.4M intl weekend
Get Out (UNI): $500K intl weekend (33 markets); $75.8M intl cume
Logan (FOX): $390K (Japan only); $391.1M intl cume
The Fate Of The Furious (UNI): $329K intl weekend (42 markets); $1.013B intl cume.
