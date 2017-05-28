Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Married!

Congrats to Miranda Kerr!

The 34-year-old model tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in an intimate ceremony Los Angeles on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

ET has reached out to Kerr's rep for comment.

While Kerr and Spiegel have kept many details of their nuptials under wraps before the big day, the supermodel told ET in January that wedding planning was "coming along" nicely.

"It's very exciting," she said, revealing that her dress was being custom-made.

The cute couple, who met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, announced their engagement last July.

"He's 25, but acts like he's 50," Kerr told Net-a-Porter's The Edit last year. "He's not out partying. He goes to work in [L.A.'s] Venice. He comes home. We don't go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early."

The Australian beauty, who shares a 6-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, revealed earlier this year that she and Spiegel were waiting until marriage to have children.

