Michelle Rodriguez Thanks Vin Diesel for Supporting Women Days After Threatening to Leave 'Fast & Furious'

Michelle Rodriguez didn't mean to call out Vin Diesel.

The 38-year-old actress reunited with her Fast and Furious co-star to set the record straight on her previous comments about leaving the franchise.

"Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women, and I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years," Rodriguez said in an Instagram video, as Diesel leaned in to give her a kiss on the forehead. "And just know that if I ever post anything, that's not you I'm talking to you."

"Of course it's not me!" Diesel laughed before playfully wrestling his longtime co-star.

"Proud of Our saga... but we must try to reach higher each time," the 49-year-old actor captioned the video. "The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has... you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful...Dom and Letty."

Rodriguez worried fans on Tuesday after posting an Instagram message threatening to leave Fast and Furious if the powers at be didn't "show some love to the women of the franchise for the next one."

The actress expressed similar sentiments while chatting with ET about Fast 8 last September.

"Charlize Theron is, I think, the most powerful villain this franchise has ever seen," she said. "In order for me to be a part of the franchise in the future, they need to up the ante on the females. I mean, it's like a sausage factory in this thing."

"I just need some more feminine energy," Rodriguez added. "We need some more women on the good side."

