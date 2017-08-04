Matthew McConaughey on why he's leaning in so many movie poster photos





In real life, Matthew McConaughey is, by most accounts, a stand-up guy. You just wouldn’t know it from his movie posters. As eagle-eyed meme generators have pointed out, the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club star has a habit of leaning on his co-stars in the posters for a number of his films. It’s a trend that dates all the way back to his 1999 comedy, EDtv, and also includes the hit rom-coms How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Catching up with McConaughey for his latest film, The Dark Tower — where, it must be said, he does stand up straight in the posters — Yahoo Movies presented him with visual proof of his leaning ways. Pointing to the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days poster, he notes that this was the first occurrence of the lean in his mid-’00s rom-com run.

“It’s a nice little lean,” he says with a classic McConaughey eyebrow wiggle. “This film does very well! So then we come out and do [Failure to Launch] and we go, ‘Well, let’s just lean a little further.‘” McConaughey’s Dark Tower co-star, Idris Elba, confirms that the actor can stand up by himself during shooting, but makes no promises about their off-camera antics. “We’re planning on hitting a bar later. We’ll see who’ll be doing the leaning.”

'The Dark Tower' is coming to UK cinemas 18 August.





