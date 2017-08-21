'Marvel's Inhumans': Check out 7 new character posters
As the premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans approaches, we’re getting glimpses of the characters in all their glory. The king of the Inhumans, Black Bolt finds himself stranded on Earth after a coup led by his brother, Maximus. Black Bolt must now reclaim his throne with the help of the rest of the royal family: Medusa, Crystal, Gorgon, Karnak, and Triton. Much of the series was shot on IMAX cameras and Marvel is hoping the epic visuals will separate Inhumans from the growing number of comic-book films currently on television.
After the limited, one-week engagement on IMAX screens Sept. 1, Marvel’s Inhumans will premiere on ABC Sept. 29.
