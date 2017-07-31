Marvel Editor Cyber-Bullied After Selfie Posted With Friends Drinking Milkshakes

What began as a fun outing with coworkers to grab milkshakes and a quick selfie turned into something ugly when Marvel editor Heather Antos became the target of harassing DMs and tweets.

It seems that there are some out there who aren’t thrilled with the idea of women working in the comics industry, as Antos got insults ranging from “Gee, I can’t imagine why Marvel’s sales are in the toilet” to “fake geek girls” and “the creepiest collection of stereotypical SJWs anyone could possibly imagine.”

The tweet that has caused all the fuss?













Horrifying, isn’t it? Not. Antos, who has worked on Marvel titles like “The Unbelievable Gwenpool,” didn’t think so either…

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up in Her Fight Against Bullying





The internet is an awful, horrible, and disgusting place. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 30, 2017











How dare I post a picture of my friends on the internet without expecting to be bullied, insulted, harrassed, and targeted. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 30, 2017











Woke up today to a slew of more garbage tweets and DMs. For being a woman. In comics. Who posted a selfie of her friends getting milkshakes. — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 30, 2017









Also Read: Anti-Bullying Activist Dan Savage Denies Bullying Melania Trump

… and neither did the scores of supporters who championed her and the “milkshake crew” from Marvel. There were so many supporters, in fact, that #MakeMineMilkshake trended. Here a just a few of the hundreds.

I will buy a milkshake tomorrow or make one myself. In support of @HeatherAntos & all the other women working for Marvel.#MakeMineMilkshake – Darth_Voider (@Darth_Voider) July 30, 2017









Love seeing the support for women in comics because WE ARE EVERYWHERE and WE ARE KILLIN’ IT! #MakeMineMilkshake pic.twitter.com/PNSylwo6F7 – Shanyce Lora (@ShanyceLora) July 30, 2017





The women who work at Marvel, at all levels, are amazing. Smart, skilled, tenacious, tough. How do I know? Because I get to work with them. – Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) July 30, 2017





And, of course, we must toss in one of the nasty ones:





Funny that #makeminemilkshake is trending #1 because white knighting for women who make up harassment is extremely popular. — Capn Cummings (@DoctorDooomile) July 30, 2017









Maybe he’s lactose intolerant.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up in Her Fight Against Bullying

Anti-Bullying Activist Dan Savage Denies Bullying Melania Trump

Oscar Song Contender Tori Amos Puts Words to a Cyberbullying Doc That Left Her Speechless (Video)

Avril Lavigne Blasts Mark Zuckerberg for 'Promoting Bullying' With Nickelback Joke

Paris Jackson Cries About Cyberbullying in Now-Deleted Instagram Post (Video)