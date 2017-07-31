    Marvel Editor Cyber-Bullied After Selfie Posted With Friends Drinking Milkshakes

    Marvel Editor Cyber-Bullied After Selfie Posted With Friends Drinking Milkshakes

    What began as a fun outing with coworkers to grab milkshakes and a quick selfie turned into something ugly when Marvel editor Heather Antos became the target of harassing DMs and tweets.

    It seems that there are some out there who aren’t thrilled with the idea of women working in the comics industry, as Antos got insults ranging from “Gee, I can’t imagine why Marvel’s sales are in the toilet” to “fake geek girls” and “the creepiest collection of stereotypical SJWs anyone could possibly imagine.”

    The tweet that has caused all the fuss?




    Horrifying, isn’t it? Not. Antos, who has worked on Marvel titles like “The Unbelievable Gwenpool,” didn’t think so either…

    Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up in Her Fight Against Bullying










    Also Read: Anti-Bullying Activist Dan Savage Denies Bullying Melania Trump

    … and neither did the scores of supporters who championed her and the “milkshake crew” from Marvel. There were so many supporters, in fact, that #MakeMineMilkshake trended. Here a just a few of the hundreds.





    And, of course, we must toss in one of the nasty ones:




    Maybe he’s lactose intolerant.

    Related stories from TheWrap:

    Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up in Her Fight Against Bullying

    Anti-Bullying Activist Dan Savage Denies Bullying Melania Trump

    Oscar Song Contender Tori Amos Puts Words to a Cyberbullying Doc That Left Her Speechless (Video)

    Avril Lavigne Blasts Mark Zuckerberg for 'Promoting Bullying' With Nickelback Joke

    Paris Jackson Cries About Cyberbullying in Now-Deleted Instagram Post (Video)