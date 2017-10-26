'Marvel's Runaways' trailer: Superhero teens unite to fight their evil folks

The enemy of my enemy is… my unlikely adolescent partner in a battle of good vs. evil?

That’s the gist of the first full trailer for Marvel’sRunaways, which Hulu released Thursday.

In the promo, a group of teens who barely get along find themselves uncovering their parents’ seriously scary secret society (think robes and sacrifices) and then trying to figure out what must be done to stop them. Along the way, the kids develop some very cool powers of their own.

Adapted from the Marvel comics by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.), the 10-episode series stars Lyrica Okano (The Affair), Virginia Gardner (The Goldbergs),Rhenzy Feliz (Casual), Ariela Barer (One Day at a Time), Gregg Sulkin (Faking It), and Allegra Acosta as the titular teen heroes. The cast also includes: James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Annie Wersching (Timeless), Ryan Sands (The Wire), Angel Parker (Trial & Error), Ever Carradine (The Handmaid’s Tale), Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives), Kevin Weisman (Alias), James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi (Political Animals), Kip Pardue (Ray Donovan) and Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck).

Marvel’s Runaways premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Runaways do their thing, then hit the comments with your early thoughts!

