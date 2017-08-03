‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel Adds Jeremy Irvine & ‘Harlots’ Actress Alexa Davies

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Irvine and Alexa Davies are warming up their vocal cords for Universal’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Deadline has learned that the two will join new cast member Lily James as well as returning actors Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Christine Baranski in the movie musical sequel, which will bow in theaters July 20, 2018.

Irvine is set to play the past version to Brosnan’s Sam, while Davies will take on the role of a young Rosie, whose adult counterpart was played by Julie Walters is the first installment. No word yet on whether Walters is reprising her role in the follow-up pic, which goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.

Ol Parker wrote the script and is directing the sequel, which reunites producers of the original — Littlestar’s Judy Craymer, who also created and produced the stage musical, and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman. ABBA co-founders Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will return to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Universal’s SVP Production Kristen Lowe and Creative Executive Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio.

Irvine, whose breakout role was in the 2011 Steven Spielberg-directed drama War Horse, next will be seen in Farhad Safinia’s The Professor and the Madman and James Cox’s biopic Billionaire Boys Club with Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton. He’s repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group.

In addition to her role on Hulu’s Harlots, Davies was seen on Channel 4’s acclaimed comedy Raised by Wolves. She is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, BWH Agency in the UK, and attorneys Marcy Morris and Jeff Bernstein.

