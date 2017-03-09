Mama June Shows Off Shockingly Slimmer Figure as She Heads to Gym

Mama June Shannon may come face-to-face with her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's fiancee, Jennifer -- but she's well on her way to getting her "revenge body."

In ET's exclusive first look at Friday's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star's 11-year-old daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, asks her a big favor. The former child pageant contestant explains that seeing as she's going to be a flower girl in her father Sugar Bear's wedding, his fiancee asked if she would go look at dresses for the wedding party.

WATCH: Mama June Accused by Fans of Wearing a Fat Suit to Exaggerate Weight Loss on Reality Show

Honey Boo Boo insisted that her mother go with her. "I wanted to ask you if you wanted to come," she says as Mama June lets out a big sigh. "For not Sugar Bear, not Jennifer, but for me, for my support."

"Uh, that s**t ain't gonna happen," Mama June exclaims. "I mean, that's a little messed up, especially for an event like this."

"I don't know why Jennifer would call an 11-year-old and not me," she says while talking to the camera. "I mean, what type of woman does that? Is she that scared of me?"

WATCH: Mama June Says Sugar Bear Cheated on Her With Men and Women

Mama June is on her way to the gym before she's approached by her daughter, and it's clear that she's been working on her fitness quite a bit. ET recently spoke with Honey Boo Boo and Mama June's 17-year-old daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Thompson, about their mother's transformation, and they revealed that she slims down to a size four by the end of the season.

"Momma's doing really good," Pumpkin said. "I think that her biggest [insecurity] that she still has to [get over] is that fact of, I think she still thinks of herself as a bigger person. Because, even to this day, like a couple of days ago, we had a conversation, and she is like... she looked in the mirror and was like, 'I'm still fat.' And I guess because she's seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn't realize how small she is."

WATCH: Inside Mama June's Diet and Exercise Plan That Led to Her Stunning Weight Loss

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays on WE tv.

Related Articles