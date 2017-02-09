Lady Gaga Is Dating Her Talent Agent Christian Carino

Lady Gaga does in fact have a new man in her life!

The 30-year-old singer is dating her talent agent, Christian Carino, a source confirms to ET.

The two weren't shy about showing PDA in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, getting cozy on the field at NRG Stadium before Gaga's incredible Super Bowl halftime show performance. Carino kissed Gaga on the cheek as she took a selfie, wrapping his arms around her.

The two looked equally comfortable joking around while looking at her phone.

The Creative Artists Agency agent is no stranger to being around A-listers. Aside from Gaga, Carino reps multiple high-profile actors and singers including Jennifer Lopez, Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Leto, Johnny Depp, Margot Robbie, Britney Spears, Keira Knightley, Miley Cyrus, Eva Longoria, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Zac Efron and Demi Lovato.

On Thursday, Gaga got adorably shy when asked if she had a special man in her life to celebrate her successful halftime performance, during her appearance on KIIS-FM's On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

"I don't know," the "Bad Romance" singer told host Ryan Seacrest with a nervous laugh. "You know I don't talk about my love life, Ryan!"

"I'm really red," she added. "I'm really red and it doesn't go with my outfit."

Gaga split from her ex-fiance, actor Taylor Kinney, last July, though the two remain friendly. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates," she Instagrammed after their breakup.

A source told ET at the time that the amicable exes "love each other deeply and still talk every day."

ET spoke to Gaga after her epic Super Bowl performance on Sunday, when she only had one thing on her mind -- her beloved fans.

"My fans mean everything to me," Gaga told ET as she walked backstage after exiting the field. "When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird. We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud."

