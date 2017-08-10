Kylie Jenner's Family Surprises Her With 20th Birthday Party Featuring a Booty Ice Sculpture

What a booty-ful surprise! Kylie Jenner turned 20 on Thursday and to celebrate her famous family and friends went all-out, throwing her an epic surprise party late Wednesday night.



Jenner had attended her boyfriend Travis Scott's concert with Kendrick Lamar earlier in the evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the show, she was greeted by the surprise soiree.

MORE: Kylie Jenner Soaks Up the Sun in a Tiny Bikini -- See the Pics!



Kylie walked in wearing a white mini-skirt and loose top, hugging Scott as her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her momager, Kris Jenner, cheered her on.

Khloe was joined by her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the pair kissed in a cute Snapchat together before Kim posted a funny shot of Thompson seemingly checking out his girl.

Other pals in attendance included Jonathan Cheban, Jen Atkin, and Jordyn Woods, who all dined on Kylie's funny cake, which featured a photo of the cosmetics queen making a silly face. There was also a chocolate fountain and an ice sculpture of an hourglass figure – booty and all!



Snapchat

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Goes to Therapy, Reveals Pressures of Fame on 'Life of Kylie' Premiere: 'I Just Want to Run Away'

The sisters also posted together, with Khloe in a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline, Kim rocking a purple floor-length gown, and Kendall flashing her killer legs in a black and silver mini-dress.

For more from Kylie, watch the clip below!

Related Articles