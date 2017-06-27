Kim Kardashian and North West Have Named Their New Puppy, and It’s Not What You’d Think!

At least it wasn't a pet fish! Kim Kardashian and North West have finally named little Nori's adorable puppy.



North and her cousin, Penelope Disick, got matching pups, and Queen P named her dog, Honey, but North waited several days before bestowing a moniker on her pet.

FYI the puppy's name is Sushi 🍣 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

"FYI the puppy's name is Sushi," the 36-year-old reality star tweeted early Tuesday morning.



North is very ocean-obsessed lately. The 4-year-old cutie had a joint Moana-themed birthday bash with Penelope over the weekend, completely with nautical cakes, a simulated surfboard, and tropical costumes.



The daughter of Kim and Kanye West clearly adores her tiny Pomeranian pup. Her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, recently posted a sweet shot of North holding her new pet on Instagram.

"My little Northie! This face," Khloe captioned the adorable shot.



