Kim Kardashian channels Pamela Anderson and Lil' Kim in new photo shoot

Kim Kardashian West takes it back to 1999!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channels Pamela Anderson and Lil' Kim in her photo shoot for the 11th issue of CR Fashion Book.

In one sultry pic, Kardashian West pays tribute to the Baywatch star's 1999 MTV Video Music Awards look, which included a white corset and a big pink hat.



The reality star also takes on Lil' Kim's ensemble that the rapper wore at the Tommy Hilfiger "Rock Style" Exhibition in 1999. In the pic, the mother of two rocks pink underwear and bra, snakeskin thigh-high boots and a burgundy fur coat.



Also included in CR Fashion Book 11 is Lily-Rose Depp. The 18-year-old model but a pair of denim shorts, folding her arms to hide her breasts. The fashion and beauty magazine hits stands on Sept. 7.

