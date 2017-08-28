Kevin Hart Gives $25K to Victims of Hurricane Harvey, Asks His Famous Friends to Donate

Kevin Hart (Photo: Instagram)

Kevin Hart is challenging celebrities to step up and help out in the relief efforts of those in Houston, Texas, that were affected by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old comedian announced in a video posted to Instagram that he had donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross and was asking celebrities including Beyonce, JAY-Z, Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson and Jerry Seinfeld to do the same.

"This is a serious matter," Hart said in the video. "I think the people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step it up in this way." He wrote in a caption for the video that he is calling it the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge.

In addition to Hart, other celebrities have stepped up to help those Houston residents in need. On Sunday, Drake shared on Instagram that he was "working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in any way" he could. "I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way," the rapper captioned a photo of Texas.

Meanwhile, Chris Young also announced on Twitter that he had made a sizable donation to the Red Cross. "Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey," the country singer captioned a video of himself, urging people to give to the organization. "I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me."

As for Beyonce, who is from Houston originally, she posted a message to Instagram, writing: "Texas, you are in my prayers."

Hart isn't the only charitable star. Last week, George and Amal Clooney donated $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.

In addition, the Clooneys also gave $10,000 to Camp Cocker Rescue, a California animal rescue organization.

