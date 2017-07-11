Kate Hudson and Ex Matt Bellamy Celebrate Son Bing’s 6th Birthday With Sweet Pics

Happy birthday, Bing!

Kate Hudson reunited with her ex, Matt Bellamy, to celebrate their son's sixth birthday on Monday.

"Oh how they grow! Mr Bing Bong turned a big 6 today ❤️ #BirthdayBoy 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," Hudson captioned a cute snap of Bing posing with his big brother, her 13-year-old son, Ryder Robinson.

Bellamy also shared a sweet shot of the siblings, writing, "A push from big brother. Bing turned 6 yesterday! 💕 #timeflies."

Hudson and Bellamy have kept it friendly since their 2014 split, often reuniting for birthdays and holidays.

"I think forgiveness is the biggest part of it," Hudson told Marie Claire of staying amicable with her ex last year. "I think everybody wants to point fingers. If you are a person who takes responsibility for yourself and your part in it, you have a much better chance of maintaining a nice relationship."

"It also means that you grow up. A lot of people don't want to grow up because it sucks," she added.

