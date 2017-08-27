Jonah Hill Is Slimmer Than Ever Filming 'Maniac' With Emma Stone

What a transformation!

Jonah Hill was spotted alongside Emma Stone while shooting their new Netflix series Maniac in New York, looking as slimmed down as ever.

Photo: Backgrid More

Both stars were also rocking some throwback attire, with Hill in a mullet and Stone wearing bleached blonde curls and acid wash jeans. The series takes place in the '80s, hence the old school attire, and focuses on a patient at a mental institution who lives out his adventures while dreaming.

Hill has been slimming down all year, and was most recently spotted in New York in July, sporting his fit new look.

PIC: Jonah Hill Looks More Fit Than Ever Walking in NYC

The 33-year-old actor's slim down comes after his shocking weight gain in 2016 for the film War Dogs. He revealed last August during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he asked his 21 Jump Street co-star, Channing Tatum, for tips on getting fit.

RELATED: Noticeably Slimmer Jonah Hill Spotted Leaving the Gym in Los Angeles -- See the Pic!

"I called Channing Tatum, and I was like, 'Hey, if I eat less, and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?' And he's like, 'Yeah, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will,'" he joked.

For more on Hill's amazing weight loss, watch the video below!

Related Gallery

Related Articles