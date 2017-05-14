Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak have made it official!

Parsons married his longtime boyfriend, Todd Spiewak, on Saturday, the Big Bang Theory actor's rep confirmed to Page Six. The two reportedly married at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Parsons, 44, is notoriously private about his personal life, though in November, he Instagrammed a sweet message to Spiewak celebrating their 14-year anniversary.

"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," Parsons captioned the pic of Spiewak singing. "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary."

Parsons also opened up about his relationship with Spiewak at the GLESN Respect Awards in 2013.

"I've never considered myself an activist," he said during his acceptance speech. "I've never considered my relationship with Todd to be an act of activism. Rather simply, it's an act of love -- coffee in the morning, going to work, washing the clothes, taking the dogs out -- a regular life, boring love."

ET spoke with Parsons in January at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he opened up about the Big Bang Theory spin-off featuring a younger version of his beloved character Sheldon, appropriately titled Young Sheldon.

