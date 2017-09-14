Jim Carrey to Star in New Showtime Comedy Series ‘Kidding’

Jim Carrey will star in a new Showtime comedy series in his first regular television role since his days on the 1990’s sketch show “In Living Color,” Showtime announced Thursday.

The half-hour series is titled “Kidding,” in which Carrey will play Jeff, a.k.a. Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. Showtime has ordered a 10-episode first season.

The role further expands Carrey’s relationship with Showtime, as he currently executive produces the dramedy “I’m Dying Up Here,” which was recently renewed for a second season.

The project will also reunite Carrey with “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” director Michel Gondry, who will direct for “Kidding.” Dave Holstein–a writer and producer on both Showtime’s “Weeds” and “I’m Dying Up Here”– created the series, wrote the pilot, and will serve as showrunner. Carrey and Gondry will also executive produce along with Jason Bateman, Raffi Adlan, Jim Garavente, and “I’m Dying Up Here” executive producer Michael Aguilar.

“No one inhabits a character like Jim Carrey, and this role – which is like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall – is going to leave television audiences wondering how they went so long without him,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said. “With his ‘Eternal Sunshine’ partner Michel Gondry on board to direct, we are on our way to a magnetic, volcanic and emotional viewing experience.”

Carrey is one of the most popular comedic performers of all time, having starred in hits such as “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Mask,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “Bruce Almighty.” He is also a celebrated dramatic actor, playing lead roles in films like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Man on the Moon,” “The Majestic,” and “The Truman Show.”

Gondry won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” in which he directed Carrey and Kate Winslet. Gondry’s other screen credits include “Microbe & Gasoline,” “Mood Indigo,” “The We and the I,” “The Green Hornet,” “Be Kind Rewind,” “The Science of Sleep” and “Human Nature.”

Carrey and Gondry are repped by WME. Holstein is repped by CAA.