Jessica Chastain Teases Rumored 'X-Men' Role: 'You Ready For Me?'

Jessica Chastain is ready to cause some trouble!

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease her rumored X-Men role with a special message for franchise star James McAvoy.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Marries Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italian Wedding

"Hey @jamesmcavoyrealdeal you ready for me up in Montreal? Im gonna make you cry so hard 😈 #xmen @simondavidkinberg," Chastain captioned a slideshow of her posing alongside a tortured McAvoy.

EXCLUSIVE: Famke Janssen Slams 'X-Men' for Lack of Older Women, Expresses Her Hopes for Dark Phoenix Film

The red-headed actress is rumored to be playing the villain in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which sees Jean Grey aka Phoenix's (Sophie Turner) powers amplified when she comes in contact with a cosmic energy called the Phoenix Force. Chastain -- who tellingly also tagged Simon Kinberg, the film's writer/director, in her post -- will most likely be playing Lilandra, the empress who leads the quest to imprison and execute Dark Phoenix.

The movie would be Chastain's first film since her June wedding to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. See more in the video below.

Related Articles