Jessica Biel Couldn’t Guess Justin Timberlake’s Song in Charades

Jessica Biel stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she was seriously rocking charades with Jimmy Fallon. The wife of Justin Timberlake had great charade chemistry with Fallon, and they nailed the clues for “Dances With Wolves” and “I love Rock and Roll” with ease.

Meanwhile, teammates Matt Bomer and Kelsea Ballerini were not connecting as well. With “Genie in a Bottle” as his song, Bomer tried everything he could to clue in Ballerini. But it was wishful thinking. The same was true when it came to Ballerini’s song, “Magic Mike.” Perhaps her stripper dance was just a little too lackluster for the Magic Mike star. These two barely stood a chance against Fallon and Biel.

And when the final clue was Justin Timberlake’s song “Cry Me a River,” it seemed like the fix should have been in for Biel, but the only person crying a river was her when Ballerini and Bomer beat her and Fallon to the punch.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Watch clips and full episodes of The Tonight Show free on Yahoo View.

Watch Charlize Theron start a hot new dance craze on The Tonight Show:

Read more from Yahoo TV:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.