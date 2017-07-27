Jessica Alba's Dog Sid Dies: 'We Went Through So Much Together'

It's a sad day for Jessica Alba.

The 36-year-old actress -- who is pregnant with her third child -- shared on Instagram on Thursday that her beloved pet pug, Sid, died.

"Our sweet Sid passed this morning 😔she lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey," Alba wrote alongside a slideshow of sweet images of Sid and her family. "She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sid. RIP 🐶🙏🏽❤️."

Alba and Sid shared many wonderful memories together. The pug appeared in the entrepreneur's 2003 movie, Honey, and was also with Alba while she was pregnant with her two daughters with Cash Warren, Honor and Haven.

Earlier this week, Alba and her family wrapped up their picture-perfect vacation in Hawaii. "We had an epic family vacay @fsoahu #hawaii," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Thank you to everyone at the Four Seasons for treating us like family."

