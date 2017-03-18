Jennifer Lopez Has a Girls’ Day Out With Alex Rodriguez’s Sister

Looks like Jennifer Lopez is taking things to the next level with Alex Rodriguez!

The World of Dance executive producer has already met one of her boyfriend's family members, his sister, Susy Dunand.

WATCH: 7 Reasons Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship Makes Total Sense

The Miami, Florida, luxury realtor took to Instagram on Friday, sharing pics of her and Lopez's fun day out. Another one of Dunand's female friends was in attendance, snapping a cute selfie with the two.

"Any given Friday! #miscuñis!" Dunand wrote, which is a Spanish term for "sister-in-law."

And judging by another one of Dunand's captions — "Simply sweet!!!" — it sounds like she approves of her brother's new girl.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy White Mini-Dress on Dinner Date With Alex Rodriguez

One night earlier, Lopez showed off her sexy curves in a bodyhugging white Naked Wardrobe mini-dress and strappy gold heels for a date night in Miami with the former MLB pro.

Watch the video below to hear more on their romantic dinner at Casa Tua restaurant.

