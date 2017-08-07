Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Go Glam in NYC for Friend's Wedding

As if these two could ever really look bad.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, better known as J-Rod, hit the town looking totally glam for a friend's wedding at Cipriani's Wall Street in New York City on Sunday.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pose Next To 'Love' Sign, Put Top Down While Cruising Around NYC

The 48-year-old performer wore a teal gown with a high neckline, side cutouts, and deep v-neck, along with large gold hoop earrings and coordinating (but not matchy) platform heels. The baseball player, 42, donned a sleek tux and classic shades.

Backgrid

A-Rod also posted an Instagram from inside the limo on their way to the wedding, with the caption "Date night in the city #Lasrywedding."

The couple has been going strong since their first official outing at the Met Gala in May. Rodriguez recently told The Hollywood Reporterwhy they click, saying, "We both appreciate where we are in our lives. We appreciate being parents, and we're so similar; we're both kind of workaholics."

Alex Rodriguez On Why It Works With Jennifer Lopez, Recalls When He Stopped 'Being a Jerk' During His Time Off

On Saturday, Lopez shared the couple's "family day" on her Instagram with her twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha and Ella, hanging out at Citi Field in Queens, New York, while the former baseball player covered the Mets vs. Dodgers game for Fox Sports.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Has 'Family Day' With Her and Alex Rodriguez's Kids -- See the Pics!

Looks like the couple is having a true summer of love!

For more on their relationship, watch the video below!

Related Articles