Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate ‘SundayFunday’ With Their Kids

Sunday is fun day!

Always the cute couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the pool to cool down on Sunday, bringing their kids along for the fun.

The "Shades of Blue" star shared a sweet snap of the day, featuring her two children, 9-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez with his two daughters from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

"Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday," the 47-year-old actress captioned the photo.

Last month, ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with J.Lo on the red carpet at NBC's Upfronts presentation, where she dished on the possibility of her baseball beau making an appearance of her show.

