Jennifer Aniston Brings the Laughs While Honoring Her ‘Partner in Crime’ Jason Bateman

Jennifer Aniston looked thrilled to be out and about in Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon.

The 48-year-old actress stepped out in a lovely floral dress to support her pal and frequent co-star, Jason Bateman, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, and made a speech that garnered quite a few chuckles. "One thing has proven itself to be true and that is that having longevity in this business in not easy, especially starting off as a child actor," she said of Bateman, before quipping, "Usually that's a story that doesn't always end well. And, when I actually met Jason it was kind of looking like it could go either way."



Getty Images

To further prove that Bateman has had "nine lives" in the entertainment industry, "spanning from childhood actor to today," Aniston held up throwback photos of the 48-year-old star.

She went on to gush over what it's like to work with Bateman "many, many, many times." The two have starred in several movies together, including Office Christmas Party, Horrible Bosses, Horrible Bosses 2 and The Switch. "He's a fantastic partner in crime, the most generous man that makes the world laugh and cry on a dime," she said, praising Bateman. "Oh, and he's a vicious negotiator. I have been in the room and I have witnessed it. Do not poke that bear."



Getty Images