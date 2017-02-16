Jason Ritter Is Engaged to Melanie Lynskey!

Congratulations are in order for Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey!

The couple got engaged after four years of dating, the 39-year-old actress told ET on Thursday, adding that they have been shopping for a house.

Lynskey spoke more about the happy news during an appearance on Hollywood Today Live on Thursday, gushing, "Now he's my fiancé. I'm announcing it!

The Togetherness star, who admitted the couple keeps their relationship pretty low-key, adorably revealed that the Parenthood actor proposed to her "on the sofa," and she had no idea that it was coming.

Life is imitating art for Lynskey and Ritter, 36, who played an engaged couple in their 2016 dramedy, The Intervention, where they try to convince their friends to get a divorce.

