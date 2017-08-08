Jason Momoa Adorably Can't Get Over That Epic 'Game Of Thrones' Battle: 'Wish I Was There'

You'll always be our sun and stars, Jason Momoa!

The 38-year-old actor's character, Kahl Drogo, was killed off in season one of Game of Thrones, but he's still the HBO series' (and Emilia Clarke's) biggest cheerleader.

In fact, Momoa couldn't help but post a huge tribute to this week's GoT episode, declaring that the only thing that would have made the Loot Train battle better is if he were there right by Khaleesi's side as she and the Dothraki horde annihilated dozens of Lannister soldiers.

"F**K ME. It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy sh*t that was intense," he wrote. "Wish I was there to f**k sh*t up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜."

"@emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud," he adorably added.

Daenerys is definitely a force to be reckoned with. Get caught up on this week's incredible episode in the video below.

