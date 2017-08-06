James Gunn Posts New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Music Video With David Hasselhoff

James Gunn has been dropping hints about something “amazing” that would be posted on social media. Seeing that he is a major player in the MCU tribe, thoughts immediately went to something involving the Guardians of the Galaxy cast involvement in the upcoming Infinity War — perhaps the trailer shown at D23 and Comic-Con. Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for that footage, but Gunn was right when he said they were giving us something amazing. He took to social media to release the new video for “Inferno,” the Sneepers disco anthem from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2soundtrack which ends with David Hasselhoff saying, ““Just remember, in these times of hardship, We. Are. Groot.” In addition to Gunn himself, the video also features cameos from stars of the Marvel Studios franchise including Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, and a big Chris Pratt reveal towards the end. Marvel Godfather Stan Lee also makes an appearance.

The hints started on August 3rd with a teaser tweet that said, “We’re gonna give you guys something amazing on Sunday.”

We’re gonna give you guys something amazing on Sunday. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 3, 2017

But he practically gave away the surprise when he posted an image of himself in disco attire on a card with the caption “Stay tuned for the Guardians Inferno video featuring the #GotG cast members, David Hasselhoff, and, yes, me. SOON.”

Stay tuned for the Guardians Inferno video featuring the #GotG cast members, David Hasselhoff, and, yes, me. SOON. pic.twitter.com/bLCgVO5AKS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2017

Gunn is officially set to return to write and direct the third installment of Guardians Of The Galaxy, which is slated to open in 2020.

