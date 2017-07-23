Jake Paul and Disney Channel Part Ways After Social Media Star Is Accused of Being a Nightmare Neighbor

Jake Paul will be leaving his role on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark.

The news comes after the 20-year-old actor recently made headlines due to his Beverly Hills, California, neighbors accusing him of turning their neighborhood into a "war zone."

"We've mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark," a spokesperson for Disney Channel tells ET. "On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him."

Paul later took to Twitter to release a statement of his own, explaining that he has "outgrown the channel."

"My team, Disney Channel, and I have come to the agreement it's finally time for me to move on from the Disney family and Bizaardvark," he said. "Being a part of the Disney family for the past two years was incredible and a dream come true. I love my cast mates and will continue to support Disney, but I have outgrown the channel and feel it's time to move forward in my career."

"At this point in time, I am wanting to focus more on my personal brand, my YouTube channel, business ventures, growing Team 10 and working on more adult acting roles. We have big things in the works and I can't wait to share it all with you," he concluded. "This is just the beginning. Love you Jake Paulers."

Love you all! Thanks for the support❤️



Can't wait to continue to grow and conquer🙌🏼



Jake Paulers always rise💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1dk4CC6eAS

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2017

Paul made headlines last week after his neighbors went public with their grievances against the actor, accusing him of turning the posh Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles into a "war zone" with his antics. According to KTLA, Paul's neighbors are planning to meet with local police and potentially file a public nuisance class action lawsuit.

Paul, however, didn't seemed to concerned with his neighbors' complaints about his stunts (which include surfing down the street when it's raining, lighting his friends on fire and skateboarding into the pool), as he laughed off a reporter and tweeted that his neighbors should find other things to worry about.

I'm dead 😂



@ neighbors you won't do it pic.twitter.com/FafPcvPKfD

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 18, 2017

Crazy how many ppl care about me being a "bad" neighbor



bigger fish 2 fry...



innocent ppl r getting shot everyday



U shld worry about tht

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 19, 2017

Paul told ET last October that his plans were to become "the Dr. Dre of social media." See more in the video below.

