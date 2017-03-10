In Theaters This Weekend: Brie Larson And Tom Hiddleston Face Off With ‘Kong’

Here is the movie coming to theaters on March 10! Only one wide release this week: Kong: Skull Island (PG-13). This new approach to the Kong legend follows a team of soldiers, scientists, and adventurers as they clash with all sorts of monsters, including the giant ape himself.

Kong: Skull Island

The titular monkey of ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

The movie also tees up a showdown movie between Kong and Godzilla planned for 2020. Godzilla has not responded to our requests to comment on the film.

The superstar cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, and Corey Hawkins. It’s directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who helmed the coming of age comedy, The Kings of Summer, in 2013. Although this new ape movie can’t beat the 1933 original, critics agree that this Kong doesn’t monkey around.

