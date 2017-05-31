Headgear rules: Lee Corso, 81, signs extension with ESPN

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, wears an Oregon Duck mascot head as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay."

Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. His head-gear game predictions, off-the-cuff analysis and signature line — "Not so fast, my friend" — have endeared him to generations of college football fans.

The head-gear picks started in 1996 when Corso donned the head of Ohio State's Brutus Buckeye before a game in Columbus with Penn State. He is on target to make his 300th head-gear pick during week six of the upcoming season.

In the spring of 2009, Corso suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, but returned to be part of the first "College GameDay" that season.