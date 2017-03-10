Guy Pearce on Torturing Dakota Fanning and Carice Van Houten in 'Brimstone'

When Guy Pearce and Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten confirmed they were an item after meeting on the set of the new Western Brimstone, the Australian actor tells Yahoo Movies how outside observers assumed they knew how the pair’s love connection went down. “They said, ‘Well, of course, these actors with these romantic scenes, of course they get together,” Pearce says. “Well, people need to see the movie to see that my relationship with Carice [on screen] is hideous!”

Related: ‘The Rover’ with Guy Pearce: One of Robert Pattinson’s Three Best Non-‘Twilight’ Movies

He’s not exaggerating: In Brimstone, which opens in theaters and via video-on-demand today (March 10), Pearce plays a fiery Reverend who treats the women in his life — including his wife, Anna (van Houten) and their daughter, Liz (Dakota Fanning) — like foes rather than family. “I think the most intimate I get with [van Houten in the film] is when I whip her,” Pearce says.

Related: Kirsten Dunst Lines Up ‘The Bell Jar’ with Dakota Fanning as Directorial Debut

At the same time, Pearce credits the extreme nature of their on-screen relationship with making their off-screen romance possible. “We would sort of joke around and laugh a lot off-set and between takes,” he reveals. “We probably connected over the fact that we were having a good laugh about this hideous story we were making.” Recently, the two welcomed what Pearce calls their “Brimstone baby” into the world: their son, Monte, was born in August, and they regularly share family portraits on social media. They probably should wait until he’s a little older before picking Brimstone for family movie night, though.

‘Brimstone’ Exclusive Clip: Guy Pearce and Dakota Fanning Share a Sinister Encounter:



Read More: