‘Gotham’ Star Donal Logue Makes Heartbreaking Plea to Find Missing Transgender Daughter

“Gotham” actor Donal Logue is reaching out to the public for help in locating his missing 16-year-old daughter Jade, who was last seen on Monday, June 26.

“Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy,” he wrote, adding that the NYPD and FBI, among others, are on the case. “The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated.”

Logue first hit social media Tuesday morning, tweeting: “Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue, 6’2”180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

Jade was born as a boy named Arlo Logue but identifies as a female.

In April 2016, she tweeted about being transgender and her fear of being assaulted, writing, “shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing.”

Logue followed up with additional tweets three and five days later, writing: “Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly” and “If you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance, please contact Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547.”

But Logue’s plea turned desperate Sunday, when he posted the following message on Facebook:

“This is my daughter, Jade. It’s one of my favorite photos of her taken from a happier time (thanks, Natasha Cotroneo). I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I’m biased) there’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade. Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her– clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated. It’s okay.

Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked. Contact us If you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547. There is an “out” for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”

just a note about jade. pic.twitter.com/IdpmxzVUQj — donal logue (@donallogue) July 2, 2017

Logue plays Detective Harvey Bullock on the Fox drama “Gotham.” He also has another child, Finn Logue, from a former marriage to Kasey Walker.

