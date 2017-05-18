‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Charles Dance Joins ‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Dance, known for his role as Tywin Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has closed a deal to join Legendary/Warner Bros’ Michael Dougherty-helmed sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Sally Hawkins also has signed on to reprise her role of Dr. Vivienne Graham from 2014’s Godzilla, which was directed by Gareth Edwards.

The latest cast additions join Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Aisha Hinds and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the pic, which will be out May 22, 2019. Not much is known about the plot of the film, which was co-written by Dougherty and Zach Shields. It’s part of the Legendary/WB cinematic universe, which includes the recently released Kong: Skull Island, with the monster showdown Godzilla vs Kong slated to hit theaters May 22, 2020.

Dance, repped by Tavistock Wood Management, next will be seen in Lisa Langseth’s directorial debut drama Euphoria starring Alicia Vikander, Eva Green and Charlotte Rampling. His other film credits include Me Before You, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and Underworld: Blood Wars.

Related stories

'Superstore's Nico Santos Boards 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Legendary Entertainment CFO & General Counsel Both Out As Mary Parent Builds Own Team

Richard Fox, Respected Int'l Executive At Warner Bros., Leaving After 42 Years