‘Game of Thrones’: The 10 Most Important Characters Left, and How They Can Win

Many have played the Game of Thrones, and most of them have lost. Robb Stark, Stannis Baratheon, Olenna Tyrell, and countless others have seemed on the verge of getting what they most wanted before meeting violent, often ignominious ends; simply surviving this long counts as a massive victory unto itself. Relatively few characters have, of course, and even fewer stand a chance of making it through the show’s last six episodes — let alone ending up in any position of power.

Here are the 10 who do, and how they might go about doing so.

10) Euron Greyjoy

The long-absent Greyjoy emerged as one of the show’s most feared (and hilariously scummy) villains this year, killing two of the Sand Snakes with their own weapons and capturing his niece Yara in an attempt to woo Cersei. Now that his Queen has entrusted him with sailing to Essos and returning with the 20,000-strong Golden Company, Euron is the establishment’s key to victory.

How he can win: Hope that wights never learn how to swim.

9) Sansa Stark

A slow learner, perhaps, but the Lady of Winterfell just did something no one has done before: beat Littlefinger at his own game. That she did so shortly after enlisting his help to defeat the Boltons and siccing Ramsay’s own hounds on him makes her status as one of Westeros’ chief patriarchy-topplers impossible to deny, as does the total loyalty she enjoys from everyone in Winterfell. She may be forced to take a step back now that Jon’s imminent return means she’s no longer tasked with holding down the fort, but if he’s wise he’ll keep turning to her as perhaps his most trusted adviser.

How she can win: Never forget what she learned from Lord Baelish.

8) Jaime Lannister

Speaking of slow learners, the Kingslayer just did something everyone else has done already: realize that Cersei isn’t worth his time or energy. Jaime’s loyalty to his sister has been wavering all season long, and now that she’s declared him the stupidest Lannister (they’re a pretty brainy family, to be fair) and secretly schemed with Euron, he’s finally decided to peace out. Whether that will include a warning to his brother, Jon, and Daenerys that Cersei doesn’t intend to honor her pledge remains to be seen, but the man who at first seemed the show’s most vile and untrustworthy character may be the good guys’ only chance at learning the truth.

How he can win: Convince Bronn to join him, align himself with Jon/Dany, and — most importantly — avoid the Mountain.

7) Arya Stark

A girl has quite the winning streak. After singlehandedly taking out the entire Frey family in vengeance for the Red Wedding, Arya executed Littlefinger with her newly acquired Valyrian Steel knife. Whether she intends to remain in Winterfell or instead head south to finally confront Cersei, one could easily make a case for her being the most dangerous person in Westeros right now.

