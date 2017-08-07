Finn Cole To Star In ‘Slaughterhouse Rulez’ From Simon Pegg & Nick Frost’s Stolen Picture; Michael Sheen & Asa Butterfield Also Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole has been tapped to topline comedy-horror film Slaughterhouse Rulez, the first title from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s newly formed production banner Stolen Picture. Michael Sheen, Hugo‘s Asa Butterfield and Hermione Corfield also have been cast alongside Pegg and Frost.

Directed by Crispian Mills, from a script he co-wrote with Henry Fitzherbert, the film is set in an illustrious British boarding school that becomes a bloody battleground when a mysterious sinkhole appears at a nearby fracking site, unleashing unspeakable horror. Cole stars as the story’s hero Don Wallace, a wide-eyed new kid from a modest background forced to navigate a baffling new world of arcane rules and rituals.

The pic is fully backed by Sony Pictures International Productions and is the local-language production arm’s first UK production. Charlotte Walls of Catalyst Global Media is producing the project with SPIP, while Sony Pictures Releasing International has worldwide distribution rights.

In addition to BBC/Netflix’s Peaky Blinders, Cole stars opposite Ellen Barkin on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. He’s repped by WME and Troika. Butterfield, whose credits include The Space Between Us, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and the upcoming Journey’s End, is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Felker, Toczek, Gellman. Corfield, whose credits include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Sheen, who co-stars opposite Reese Witherspoon in Open Road’s upcoming comedy Home Again, is repped by ICM, Roxane Vacca Management and Sanders Armstrong Caserta.

