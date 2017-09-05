Taylor Swift to Perform During Halftime of College Football National Championship

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a huge performance.

A source tells ET that the 27-year-old singer will be performing at the College Football National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, which is set to take place on Jan. 8, 2018.

“She will headline a concert in Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the game," the source says. "It will be a free concert. ESPN has her booked for the event and has a massive deal to release new music from [her upcoming album] Reputation through its college football coverage this season."

According to the source, Swift can't perform at the Super Bowl halftime because she has an endorsement deal with Coke, and the Super Bowl is sponsored by Pepsi.

"Taylor's sponsors (UPS and AT&T) are two of the biggest NCAA Football advertisers on ESPN," the source notes.

On Saturday, Swift surprised fans by releasing a snippet of her second song off Reputation -- "...Ready For It?" -- during the college football game between Alabama and Florida State. The following morning, she released the full song on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

ET has reached out to Swift's rep and ESPN for comment.

